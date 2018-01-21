Allardyce: Everton deserve the boos

Everton manager Sam Allardyce was less than pleased with what he saw in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom in front of the Goodison Park fans.

Theo Walcott, newly-signed from Arsenal, assisted an equalizer from Oumar Niasse after Jay Rodriguez had put the Baggies in front.

"The fans want to see us win and they want to see footballers that are paid to pass the ball pass the ball to each other," he told Sky Sports. "They saw very little of that today.

"I've got no problem with the fans booing us because we deserved booing, that's what happens. We didn't play very well and the fans show their disapproval, and rightly so because they pay money to come and watch us.

"Players should listen to that like I do and say, 'We've got to get these fans singing for us like they were doing a few weeks ago'.

"It was difficult to watch today. There were a lot of nerves out there today and that resulted in a lot of misplaced passes and their goal, which came from our goal-kick.

"I'm pleased that in the end, we got a point through our substitute making an impact and popping in an equaliser. At least this is a positive result because we didn't deserve any more than a point, that's for sure."