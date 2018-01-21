Watford sack Silva, blame Everton

Watford have parted ways with manager Marco Silva and blamed Everton for destabilising his reign.

The Hornets have only won one of their last 11 Premier League matches after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

In a statement on their official website, Watford took a swipe at the Toffees and said they “will seek to make a swift appointment” for his successor.

“This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly,” said the club statement.

“The Club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.

“The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised.”