Conte: The goals are back

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was glad to see his team scoring again after Saturday’s 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Eden Hazard starred with two goals for the Blues, while Willian emphatically finished off a smooth move involving two backheels and Victor Moses wrapped it up late on.

"It was a good game for us," Conte said. "In the last period we hadn't scored a lot but today we scored four goals.

"We created other chances as well. We had a lot of suspensions and injuries but we showed great personality to be a team.

"A lot of times people try to see the negative aspects and not the positive aspects.

"We are doing important work with these players. We were missing very important players and we won 4-0."

The Blues had been struggling to score with three successive 0-0 draws before their FA Cup tie needed to be decided on penalties after finishing 1-1.

One of those goalless stalemates was against Arsenal in the League Cup, leaving the tie wide open ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.