Mourinho: We adapted to beat ‘brave’ Burnley

Jose Mourinho was pleased to see his Manchester United side grind out a 1-0 win against Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Anthony Martial smashed in the winner off the underside of the crossbar to earn United a narrow win that keeps them second in the standings.

"It's a different kind of performance but a performance needed to get a result against a brave team like Burnley," Mourinho said.

"We know the way they play, they are better than anyone playing that way, and you need to adapt to it to be successful.

"We adapted well by the defensive point of view. We should have scored a second goal and killed it but we didn't, and then we put ourselves in a position where we really have to fight until the last second."

"I prefer to win 4-0, and to sit on the bench and enjoy the game, but it's good to see the way the team fought for it, a very difficult match, and also very difficult for the referee.

"I thought [referee] Mike Dean and his team were brilliant, because the game is physical, direct, lots of long balls, first balls, second balls, and the referee's team was really good."