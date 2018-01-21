Guardiola: We don’t need a new striker

Pep Guardiola said that Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick on Saturday against Newcastle showed why Manchester City didn’t need to buy a striker.

The Argentine hitman scored all three goals as City got back to winning ways against Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle side following their first defeat of the season at hands of Liverpool last weekend.

Jacob Murphy replied for Newcastle as City ran out 3-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

After the game, Guardiola was quick to praise matchwinner Aguero after weeks of speculation that City were about to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

“We are not going to buy a striker because we have him (Aguero) and in two to three weeks Gabriel (Jesus) is back,” Guardiola said.

“Sergio has his special talent because he didn’t touch the ball before his first goal, and there are no words to describe how good he is in a special position, and I am so happy for him.

“The club always tries to improve the team and tries to help the guys to be closer to reach our targets, (but) if one person decides not to come we are not going to be sad – this chapter is over, it is finished and we are going to think about the future.”

Guardiola was especially happy with his side’s response to last week’s 4-3 defeat at Anfield, and said they had silenced those who suggested that it could result in a loss of form.

“I said after the game (against Liverpool) we need this kind of result to realise what we have done and the way we ran and fought against a team that defended with 10 or 11 players in the box was so good.

“In general I am very satisfied. After a defeat you always have a little bit of doubt about how you are going to react and what happens if you go two games in a row without winning.

“That’s why it was so important. Now we have two competitions, the Carabao Cup and the (FA) Cup and then we need to kick on. Mathematically we need 10 victories to be champions and we are going to try to win game by game.”