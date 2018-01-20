Wenger relieved as Lacazette scores

Arsene Wenger expressed his “relief” for Alexandre Lacazette as he ended his goal-scoring drought in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman, who kicked off his Gunners’ career in fine style with a host of goals, had not scored since December 2.

But after Nacho Monreal (6′), Alex Iwobi (10′) and Laurent Koscielny (13′) put Arsenal into a commanding first-half lead, Lacazette netted a quick-fire fourth on 22 minutes, with only Luka Milivojevic on target for Palace on 78 minutes.

After the match, Wenger said: “It had started to play on his mind and was very heavy, so that’s a relief for him.”

He added: “Overall we played our real game in the first half; good pace, good combination and we created great chances. In the second half the challenge was to keep the same drive and we didn’t manage to do that, but happy we won the game.

“Crystal Palace were on a strong run and have only lost last twice in the 12 games, both against us.

“The speed of our game was good. They gave us less room in the second half, they didn’t give up, so credit to them, they re-organised and gave us less room, and maybe we had less urgency in our game.”