Aguero hat-trick sinks Newcastle

Sergio Aguero bagged his 11th hat-trick for Manchester City as they bounced back from the first defeat of the season to see off Newcastle 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentine ace was the Magpies’ downfall once more as he opened the scoring in the first half adding two more after the break to take his tally against the north-east club to 14 goals in 10 games.

Jacob Murphy reduced the deficit midway through the second half with a deft finish, but City were deserved victors as they maintained the 12-point gap to Manchester United.

Full Report

Toon boss Rafael Benitez adopted the same approach to the reverse fixture last month as he put 10 men behind the ball. They were happy to allow City all of the ball and survived their first close call on six minutes.

David Silva collected a short corner and made his way to the byline before cutting the ball back for John Stone, who glanced narrowly wide of the goal.

After Kyle Walker and Leroy Sane both fired wayward from distance, Raheem Sterling had the ball in the back of the net on 18 minutes as he converted Silva’s low cross at the back post following a swift counter, but the forward had strayed offside.

Kevin De Bruyne wasted a free-kick outside the area on the left in the 30th minute as he sent the ball high into the stand behind the goal, before Sterling fired straight at Karl Darlow with a rasping strike from 18 yards out two minutes later.

City eventually made the breakthrough on 34 minutes as Aguero got the faintest of touches on De Bruyne’s free-kick from the left to take the ball past Darlow, who had kept out Silva just moments earlier.

Darlow was called into action twice in the final five minutes of the first half as he pulled off a superb save to his left to keep out De Bruyne from the edge of the box, before stopping Aguero’s snapshot at his near post.

The hosts continued to dominate proceedings in the second half, with the Tynesiders barely touching the ball in the opening stages before they conceded a penalty in the 62nd minute.

Sterling went on a run down the left and looked to take the ball to the byline before going down under contact from Javier Manquillo. Aguero made no mistake from the spot as he beat Darlow with a powerful penalty to the keeper’s right.

But the Magpies then started to play and they pulled one back five minutes later with a killer counter-attack as Ciaran Clark released Murphy with a defence-splitting long pass and the winger advanced on goal before lifting the ball over the on-rushing Ederson and into the goal from 16 yards out.

Aguero wasn’t far away from finding the right corner of the net on 69 minutes as he curled a shot narrowly wide of the right post from the edge of the box, before Sterling drew a sharp reaction save out of Darlow on the volley from Sane’s low pass two minutes later.

Mohamed Diame caused problems at the back for City soon afterwards as he powered his way into the area on the left and tested Ederson with an angled shot which was spilled by the keeper, who denied Ayoze on the rebound and then smothered at the feet of the Senegalese midfielder.

Silva dragged a volley wide of the right post from 19 yards out on 75 minutes after a corner dropped into his path, while De Bruyne saw his curler from the edge of the box go inches past the right post six minutes later.

However, Aguero capped off a brilliant individual performance in the 83rd minute as he slotted home from eight yards out after brilliant work from Sane, who beat two players inside the box before teeing up the striker to score his 14th goal in 10 games against Newcastle.

Jonjo Shelvey created a late chance for Marcus Gayle with a neat cross from the left with the outside of the boot that was headed over by the striker eight yards out.