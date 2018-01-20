McCarthy’s season ends with a double fracture

James McCarthy’s season ended on Saturday with a double leg fracture during the 1-1 draw with West Brom.
The Everton midfielder was stretchered after a tackle on Salomon Rondon with an hour played. He was replaced by Wayne Rooney.
Speaking after the game, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce confirmed fears of a break.
He said: “It’s a tibia and fibula fracture compounded. A very nasty injury.”
🎥 | Sam Allardyce provides an update on McCarthy's injury and discusses 1-1 draw with @WBA. #GetWellSoonJames #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/4M8rWlievS
— Everton (@Everton) January 20, 2018
The Republic of Ireland international had only returned from an injury in December and was playing just his third game of the season.
Allardyce added: “We had just worked hard to get him back to fitness. It’s a loss to us until the end of the season – it happens in the game of football but not often that severe.”
West Brom boss Alan Pardew, meanwhile, said that Rondon was distraught following the incident.
He said: “I saw his reaction straight away, he must’ve heard something, sometimes it does really affect you and it did it take us a while to get him round and focused again.
“Our thoughts go with James and we wish a speedy recovery to him.”
I feel terrible for @JMcCarthy_16 I am praying you recover and come back stronger my man 🙏🏿
— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) January 20, 2018