McCarthy’s season ends with a double fracture

James McCarthy’s season ended on Saturday with a double leg fracture during the 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The Everton midfielder was stretchered after a tackle on Salomon Rondon with an hour played. He was replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Speaking after the game, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce confirmed fears of a break.

He said: “It’s a tibia and fibula fracture compounded. A very nasty injury.”

The Republic of Ireland international had only returned from an injury in December and was playing just his third game of the season.

Allardyce added: “We had just worked hard to get him back to fitness. It’s a loss to us until the end of the season – it happens in the game of football but not often that severe.”

West Brom boss Alan Pardew, meanwhile, said that Rondon was distraught following the incident.

He said: “I saw his reaction straight away, he must’ve heard something, sometimes it does really affect you and it did it take us a while to get him round and focused again.

“Our thoughts go with James and we wish a speedy recovery to him.”