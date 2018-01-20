West Brom and Everton share the spoils

West Brom were denied what would have been back-to-back wins for only the second time this season as Everton earned a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton 1 West Brom 1

Rodriguez gives WBA early lead

McCarthy suffered serious injury

Rondon misses a host of chances

Niasse equalises in second half

Match Summary

Alan Pardew’s side were good value for their 1-0 lead at the break after Jay Rodriguez opened the scoring in the seventh minute.

The Toffees suffered a massive blow when James McCarthy suffered a suspected double-leg fracture in the second half, but they picked themselves up to snatch a share of the spoils courtesy of Oumar Niasse’s 70th-minute equaiser.

A post shared by West Bromwich Albion (@wba) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:57am PST

Full Report

The visitors made a bright start, buoyed by Pardew’s first victory in charge against Brighton last time out, with Salomon Rondon showing good skill in the third minute as he controlled and spun to get off a shot that was saved by Jordan Pickford.

Albion should have broken the deadlock four minutes later when Matt Phillips sent Grzegorz Krychowiak clear on goal, but he skied the ball with just Pickford to beat.

However, Krychowiak played a telling part in their opener moments later with a killer pass on the outside of his boot to release Rodriguez, who beat Pickford with a low shot into the bottom-left corner of the goal.

Chris Brunt almost doubled their lead with a cross-shot on 21 minutes that flew inches past the far post following good hold-up play by Rondon, while the visitors registered the first shot on target in four hours and 10 minutes of Premier League football when Jonjoe Kenny cut in from the right to force Ben Foster into a save with a curling effort on 38 minutes.

A post shared by West Bromwich Albion (@wba) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:36am PST

Rondon then went close on the stroke of half-time with a firm header that missed the target by a fraction, but he was left in tears on 58 minutes after being involved in an incident that saw McCarthy stretchered off.

The Venezuelan beat both Ashley Williams and Mason Holgate after being played in behind the defence, but he caught McCarthy on the back of the leg in the action of shooting as the Irishman made a last-ditch tackle.

Sam Allardyce, who was managing his 1,000th game, went to his bench to lift the gloom and substitute Niasse made an immediate impact as he met Theo Walcott’s header to volley home from six yards out.

Pickford was fortunate to see Phillips blaze over on 74 minutes after the keeper parried Rondon’s initial long-range strike into the Scot’s path, while Walcott drew a super save out of Foster two minutes later with a volley from a free-kick.

The Merseysiders had to endure relentless pressure in the closing stages to hang onto their point, with Pickford catching a rasping effort from Phillips in the 79th minute, before Rondon forced him into a one-handed save with a swerving shot soon afterwards.

Rondon then missed the target with two headers in the final eight minutes, before he struck the bar with a venomous strike deep into stoppage time.