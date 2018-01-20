Hernandez rescues a point for West Ham

West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham United 1 AFC Bournemouth 1

Fraser breaks the deadlock on 71′

Hernandez levels two minutes later

Match summary

It took 71 minutes for the first goal to arrive, through Ryan Fraser, but a lack of concentration saw Bournemouth concede almost immediately, as second-half substitute Javier Hernandez stole in for a point.

A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:55am PST

Full report

The Hammers were quickest out of the blocks and after a superb passage of play with some one-touch passes in an around the Bournemouth box, the ball fell to Aaron Cresswell, who fired just wide from 25 yards.

Mark Noble then volleyed onto the roof of the Cherries net as Nathan Ake’s clearing header dropped nicely into his path, before Asmir Begovic collected a tame Pedro Obiang header.

Begovic tipped over a 14th minute Arnautovic effort over his goal from an excellent Pablo Zabaleta delivery, ahead of a first sight of goal for Bournemouth, from a Ryan Fraser free-kick that West Ham stopper Adrian did well to get a boot to.

Manuel Lanzini played Arnautovic through on 28 minutes, but he failed to hit the target before being taken out by Ake, and Lewis Cook was also off target with a curled shot that was inches wide.

Bournemouth were starting to come into their own at the end of the first period, that saw Ryan Gosling snatch at his late attempt which failed to trouble Adrian.

A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Jan 20, 2018 at 7:50am PST

The Hammers were denied a 52nd minute penalty as the ball struck Ake on the arm, ahead of another good goalscoring chance for the hosts, but Begovic got a vital touch to deflect Zabaleta’s cross away from Lanzini at the back post.

The same player was well off target on the hour mark with a wild effort, while Arnautovic really should have scored minutes later, but he dallied on a bouncing ball to allow Steve Cook to recover and clear.

Lanzini had been a threat but was replaced by Hernandez with 65 minutes played with a hamstring injury.

And while Fraser stole in against the run of play to put Bournemouth ahead – having raced onto a Junior Stanislas pass, beating Zabaleta and firing in at the near post – Hernandez was on hand to equalise after Cheikhou Kouyate flicked on to Hernandez, who headed onto Arnautovic before firing in the loose ball.

There was little in the way of clear-cut chances in the dying seconds as Bournemouth gave their all not to concede again, and claim an important point in their battle for Premier League survival.