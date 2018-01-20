Leicester punish wasteful Watford

Despite dominating much of their Premier League encounter against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Watford fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

Leicester City 2 Watford 0

Vardy opens scoring

Hornets attractive football proves ineffective

Visitors squander many chances

Mahrez secures the win

Match summary

Despite a strong opening to the match, the home side found themselves on the back foot for much of the fixture.

Jamie Vardy converted a 39th minute penalty to hand Leicester the lead in the 39th minute against the run of play and Riyaad Mahrez made sure of the win late on with a superb solo effort.

The visitors will feel aggrieved to have lost this one, but should not be disappointed by their performance overall, with the possible exception of their forward players.

A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:41am PST

Full report

Leicester City burst out of the blocks at the King Power Stadium with Mahrez threading a beautiful ball through for Vardy, who saw his low shot saved by a sharp reflex stop from Orestis Karnezis.

Unfortunately for the Foxes faithful, the Watford midfield quickly took over and began dominating possession.

To their credit, the hosts never panicked despite seeing very little of the ball and bided their time well and made few mistakes at the back.

Their patience paid off in the 39th minute when Molla Wague committed a foul in the box to hand Leicester a chance to take the lead on a silver platter. Vardy accepted the offer gratefully with an accurate low drive into the bottom right corner past the diving Karnezis to give his side a 1-0 lead.

A post shared by Leicester City (@lcfc) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:29am PST

After the break chances were few and far between, with Watford again dominating the possession but being able to do very little with it against a determined and discplined Foxes back four.

Their best chance of the game fell to Andre Gray late on in the fixture when Richarlison lifted a delightful cross into the box for the striker, but he sent his header well over the bar despite getting well above his marker.

Mahrez secured the points a minute into injury time at the end of the match with a stunning solo effort, the Algerian ghosted past the defence before neatly placing his shot in the bottom right corner to make it 2-0 and hand the hosts three points and extend their unbeaten run in the league to three games.