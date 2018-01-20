Four-goal Arsenal demolish Palace

Arsenal scored a flurry of early goals to flatten Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1

Monreal heads in opener

Iwobi adds second

Koscielny taps in third

Lacazette ends goal-drought

Milivojevic grabs consolation for Palace

Match summary

Arsenal looked slightly nervous with their early touches but settled down after Nacho Monreal opened the scoring. Mesut Ozil swung in a corner in the third that the Spaniard met after losing his marker to head home.

It was only minutes later when Arsenal managed to score a second as Wilfried Zaha left Monreal to swing a low cross into the box, and he found Alex Iwobi, who turned and finished past Wayne Hennesey.

Arsenal added a third in the 13th as Monreal was again picked out by Ozil, this time bringing the ball down into the path of Laurent Koscielny who tapped into the net.

Alexandre Lacazette then managed to break his goal drought in the 21st minute as Ozil played a one-two with Jack Wilshere and slipped the ball to Lacazette who fired a goal into the net to all but seal an Arsenal win.

Crystal Palace grabbed a late consolation goal after Luka Milivojevic received the ball from a corner and managed to chest the ball and volley into the bottom corner.

Full report

Crystal Palace started confidently as they looked to frontman Christian Benteke to win the aerial battle against the Arsenal centre backs.

The visitors produced their first chance of the match when Benteke managed to head the ball on for James McArthur who spread the ball for the overlapping Patrick van Aanholt. The wide back put in a teasing cross which was headed behind by Shkodran Mustafi.

The home side quickly hit back, as Ozil swung in a teasing corner which was met by Monreal who headed in to score.

The hosts grabbed their second only minutes later as Monreal managed to get free from Zaha and put in a low cross which found Iwobi to finish from eight yards out.

The hosts grabbed their third in the 13th minute, again from an Ozil corner which Monreal turned goalwards, allowing Koscielny to tap the ball into the net.

The visitors dominated possession, without creating too many noteworthy chances. The Gunners, meanwhile, looked to press as soon as the visitors crossed the halfway line.

Arsenal virtually wrapped the game up in the 21st minute as they grabbed their fourth of the day. Ozil, who was pulling the strings in midfield, played a one-two with Wilshere who got into the box and flicked on to Lacazette, who fired a shot into the bottom corner.

The hosts nearly made it five as some more slick play from Arsenal saw the ball worked forward quickly as it was laid on for Iwobi who fired a shot from outside the box straight at Hennesey.

A rare Palace counter attack saw Bakary Sako one-on-one with Mohamed Elneny. The forward managed to get a shot on goal, but it was comfortably saved by Petr Cech.

The hosts received a slight blow as Monreal, already with a goal and assist in the match, was forced off through injury, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles replacing him.

Palace nearly grabbed a goal just before half-time as Maitland-Niles gave the ball away inside his own box as his pass went straight to Zaha, whose shot took a deflection allowing Cech to save it with an outstretched hand.

The second half started in a similar style to the first half with the visitors enjoying the majority of possession but not threatening the home side with their use of the ball.

Arsenal created a brilliant chance in the 56th minute when Ozil chipped the ball into Iwobi’s path. The winger had a chance to square the ball for Lacazette, but decided to take the shot on himself, only to fire straight at Hennesey.

Palace soon after created their best chance of the match when Sako slid a wonderful pass through to Benteke, who was left with only Cech to beat, but the goalkeeper was equal to the task and smothered Benteke’s shot.

Crystal Palace continued to dominate possession, and while they were better than they were in the first half, Arsenal were still content to bide their time with the ball and wait for openings.

In the 71st minute Elneny managed to get a shot away from a tight angle inside the box, but Hennesey got down to save.

The visitors managed to grab a consolation goal as they swung in a corner which was met by Benteke. The Belgian headed the ball down for Milivojevic who controlled with his chest and volleyed the ball into the far corner.

Arsenal nearly restored their four-goal cushion but Lacazette slipped as he was played through and could not get a shot away to beat Hennesey.

The away side received a blow late on as Yohan Cabaye went down after a challenge from Mustafi. The French midfielder had to be stretchered off, and was replaced by new-signing Jairo Riedewald.

There were appeals for an Arsenal penalty late on after James Tomkins went sliding in on Lacazette but the referee the appeal down ahead of the final whistle.