Martial sinks Burnley at Turf Moor

A good goal from Anthony Martial was enough to give Manchester United a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley 0 Manchester United 1

Young comes close

Martial opens scoring

Gudmundsson free-kick hits bar

Tarkowski misses out on tap in

Match Summary

After an uneventful first half, Anthony Martial opened the scoring early in the second half after Romelu Lukaku did well to pick him out and the forward’s powerful effort went in off the crossbar.

Johann Gudmundsson almost equalised immediately at the other end when his free-kick looked to have David De Gea beaten before going off the bar and over.

Job done at Turf Moor 👊 Here’s the full-time reaction after #MUFC‘s 1-0 win over Burnley. #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/UM23HTMy6p — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2018

Full Report

It was a slow start to the match as both teams struggled to create any clear-cut chances. Ashley Young floated a good ball over the top for Paul Pogba, but the midfielder could only turn it over the bar.

On the half-hour mark, Ben Mee had a half-chance from a corner as he managed to get the better of Antonio Valencia, but he could not direct his header on target as the ball floated over the goal.

With five minutes left in the half, Young nutmegged Gudmundsson to go charging into the box before trying to whip an effort at goal which curled just past the right-hand post as the hosts breathed a sigh of relief.

Martial made a good break in the dying seconds of the half and combined with Pogba before sorting out his feet and driving a low shot that went wide of the post.

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:07am PST

It was the Frenchman who provided a much-needed spark to the game when he opened the scoring in the 54th minute. Lukaku showed good strength and composure to pick out Martial in the box and he finished well.

Sean Dyche’s side almost hit back immediately when Juan Mata brought down Ashley Barnes on the edge of the box and Gudmundsson stepped up and produced a fine free-kick that went off the bar and over with De Gea comfortably beaten.

With 20 minutes to go, James Tarkowski came close to having the easiest of tap-ins as Chris Smalling got a slight touch on Gudmundsson’s cross to take the ball away from the midfielder as it flashed across goal.

Pogba made a great break from just outside the United box as he managed to run all the way to the opposition box before skipping inside the defender, but opted for the shot which was blocked instead of playing Martial, who was in acres of space to the left out him.