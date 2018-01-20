Lambert steers Stoke to victory

Paul Lambert won his first game in charge of Stoke City in the 2-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Stoke City 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Allen on target on 53′

Diouf scores the second on 69′

Match summary

Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf were both on target to secure a vital three points for the Potters and end a run of four games without a win.

A post shared by Stoke City FC (@stokecity) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:10am PST

Full report

It was a cagey start by both sides with Ryan Shawcross firing the first effort of the match onto the roof of the net as he connected to Xherdan Shaqiri deep’s corner.

Huddersfield were struggling to keep hold of the ball as Jonas Lossl made a comfortable save from a weak Allen free-kick.

Rajiv van La Parra was the brightest of the Terriers’ players early on but all the action was at the other end, with Diouf seeing an 18th minute shot blocked before Charlie Adam fired just wide of a post.

Steve Mounie, meanwhile, was inches away from connecting to a good Florent Hadergjonaj cross from the right ahead of a succession of unsuccessful corners for the away side.

Stoke though ended the half the stronger of the two sides, with Lossl forced into a fine save as Shaqiri raced through and tried to lobbed the keeper, having been set on goal by a lifted pass from Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

A post shared by Stoke City FC (@stokecity) on Jan 20, 2018 at 8:42am PST

Shaqiri had the ball in the back of the net from a 47th minute long throw from Moritz Bauer, but was denied by the offside flag.

But Allen wheeled away in celebration with 53 minutes on the clock as he arrived late in the box to fire in a first-time shot at the far post after connecting to a Choupo-Moting pass from the left flank.

Lossl made a good save to keep out Shaqiri, who had cut in from the right-hand side ahead of another good chance for Stoke, through Diouf, who could only fire at Lossl.

Choupo-Moting headed a Bauer cross over the target, and while Shaqiri dragged a 67th minute wide, Diouf made no mistake two minutes later, with a low finish in off the left post, having latched onto a Shaqiri backheel.

Jonathan Hogg failed to hit the target as Aaron Mooy’s 73rd minute free-kick was punched into his path by Jack Butland before second-half substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri was inches away from making contact from a Van La Parra pass.

But Stoke appeared to be comfortably seeing out this game, with Choupo-Moting firing over after a good passage of play, ahead of the final whistle, and a deserved three points for the Potters.