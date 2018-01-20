Champions Chelsea run riot at Brighton

Eden Hazard starred for Chelsea with a brace as the Premier League title holders thrashed a gutsy Brighton 4-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 4

Hazard gives Blues very early lead

Willian puts hosts two-up soon after

Hazard scores fine solo goal in second half

Moses nets first league goal of season

Match Summary

Hazard gave the Blues the lead in just the fourth minute and Willian added a second just two minutes later as he finished a brilliant piece of interplay with a good strike from 20 yards out.

Hazard then bagged his second goal after the break and Victor Moses ran onto a good ball from Charly Musonda before taking a good first touch and easily beating Matthew Ryan for the fourth goal.

Full Report

The hosts made the perfect start to the match when Hazard gave them the lead four minutes in. Moses delivered a poor cross from the right flank, but the clearance from Stephens was equally as bad as it fell to Hazard, who capitalised and drilled the ball home.

They did not slow down as N’Golo Kante sent a ball forward which Hazard smartly flicked onto Michy Batshuayi and the forward then managed to find Willian, who let loose a great effort from 20 yards out to double their advantage.

The Seagulls had a penalty appeal turned down when Willy Caballero found himself in no-man’s land after half dealing with a cross and Ezequiel Schelotto managed to get past the keeper before being clipped, but referee Jon Moss waved play on.

With 10 minutes left in the half, Schelotto was brought down in the box again after a coming together with Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Moss still didn’t point to the spot and instead, the Argentine picked up a booking for his protests.

Despite being two goals down in the first 10 minutes, the visitors slowly found a foothold into the game and had a few notable chances to pull a goal back. Chris Hughton’s side picked up where they left off in the first half as a free-kick allowed Davy Propper the chance to deliver a dangerous cross which Andreas Christensen managed to clear away before colliding with Shane Duffy.

With Christensen off the pitch receiving treatment, Brighton launched a quick attack and Solly March whipped in a good cross towards Propper, whose header beat Caballero before rattling the crossbar.

Hazard then ran onto a good ball from Willian before taking on two defenders and gliding into the box before slotting home into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Moses then dealt the final blow as he ran onto a looped ball played over the defence from substitute Musonda and a delightful first touch saw the right-back simply roll the ball past Matthew Ryan to seal the win.