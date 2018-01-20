Zaha: My best is yet to come

Wilfried Zaha says his best is yet to come having become a "totally different player" to the one that joined Manchester United.

The 25-year-old who began his career with Crystal Palace, was signed as a 20-year-old by United in 2013.

His time at the club was, however, unsuccessful as he made just two league appearances. A return to Palace on a permanent deal was secured in 2015 after loan spells with the Eagles and Cardiff City.

And this season the Ivory Coast international winger has help Palace turn their season around after a difficult start, with four goals and two assists, but with some all-round impressive displays.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, Zaha said: "I am a different player to the one that went to Man Utd at 20.

"I am 25 now, I have played a lot more games and I understand what I am better at and what I am not good at and what I need to improve on. The player that went to Man Utd is totally different to now."

He added: "I am just playing good football. I don't feel like I'm in the form of my life, I am just playing well and there is more to come.

"I feel I can improve even more. Last season when we were battling again I managed to score goals and was playing well. Every season I am understanding the game more and the best is yet to come."

Palace travel to Arsenal on Saturday looking for a third successive league win.