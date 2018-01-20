Carrick to join Man United coaching staff

Michael Carrick will bring the curtain down on his playing career at the end of the season and join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff.

Carrick has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and three League Cups during his 12 years at Manchester United.

But the 36-year-old is set to hang up his boots in May after being restricted to just one first-team appearance this season, following treatment for an irregular heart rhythm.

Carrick will remain at Old Trafford though after accepting Mourinho’s offer to become a first-team coach.

Mourinho said: “I think to take the decision to stop playing football at the end of the season, and not last week because of being injured with some problem, is a good decision for the team and a good decision for him.

“So we are all happy and in the end of the season I expect him to join, unless he changes his mind, but the club would be very happy for him to do that.

“I would be very happy also for him to do that. I think he will play again.

“After a few months without even training he is in his second week with the team. He can be a very important player for us.”