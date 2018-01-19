Brighton break transfer record for Locadia

Brighton have boosted their bid to stay in the Premier League by splashing out a club record £14million to bring in striker Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven.

Locadia has netted nine goals in 15 games for PSV this season and that has persuaded Brighton to spend big on the PSV academy product, who has penned a four-and-a-half year contract.

Only basement boys Swansea have scored fewer Premier League goals than Brighton this season, with Seagulls boss Chris Hughton hoping Locadia can help to reverse that trend.

First at all.. i want to thank @PSV V for everything! They made me the man i am today. Not only on the field but also off it. They helped me reach this moment. Its now time for a new chapter and im really happy that I am now a @OfficialBHAFC player! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kM1thgzaWx — Jürgen Locadia (@locadiaofficial) January 19, 2018

Hughton said: “We are delighted to have signed Jurgen and pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He is a player we have been aware of for sometime and it’s been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type.

“He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward with a real eye for goal, and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season.”