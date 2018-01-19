Burnley set to sign Everton’s Lennon

Burnley are on the verge of signing Everton winger Aaron Lennon, who will reportedly end his three-year stay with the Toffees once a medical is completed.

The 30-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park since the arrival of Theo Walcott from Arsenal, and he will now ply his trade for the Clarets.

Lennon joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur and scored seven goals in 63 appearances for the Merseyside-based outfit. He also played for England 19 times.

The Leeds-born star had mixed fortunes with Everton as he was detained under the Mental Health Act in 2016/17 over fears about his psychological welfare. During the 19 appearances he made for the Sam Allardyce-coached outfit in 2017/18, he managed two assists and no goals.

The BBC reported, “Burnley have agreed a deal with Everton to sign winger Aaron Lennon for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park following the arrival of Theo Walcott, still needs to have a medical, but personal terms have been agreed.”