Mourinho: No point denying Sanchez deal any more

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted strongly that Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will soon sign for the Red Devils.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had earlier admitted that the Chile star would soon call Old Trafford his new home when he told reporters it was ‘likely’ the deal was as good as done.

Reports indicate that the out-of-favour Henrikh Mkhitaryan will move to the Emirates Stadium in part-exchange for Sanchez, and the midfielder will not face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho said: “There is no point in trying to hide or deny, but it is not done at all. I think clearly everybody knows that we are there and especially when Arsenal manager speaks so clearly like he did.

“But [it is] not done, not done at all. In this moment Mkhitaryan our player, Sanchez is an Arsenal player. With a match tomorrow, I want to switch off and focus on what is the most important thing.”

Mourinho said the extent of his involvement in the deal was telling his club he wanted Sanchez.

“Sometimes people think transfers involve the managers a lot in the negotiations,” he said. “I think it depends a lot on the profile of the club, the way we establish our jobs and in my case when it goes to the table of negotiations I like to be out.

“I’m out. I will just be calmly waiting for news. No more than that.”

As for Mkhitaryan, Mourinho said the Armenian will not be involved against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

“[He is] not selected. But in very good condition, training really well.”

On Friday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola – who had also been interested in signing Sanchez – conceded defeat to United in the race for his signature.