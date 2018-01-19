Pep concedes defeat to United in Sanchez race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that rivals Man United will win the race to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez in the near future.

The star forward played under Guardiola at Barcelona, however, City pulled out of a deal to sign the Chile international when surrounding fees started to escalate.

As a result, the Red Devils have jumped to the front of the queue with a deal said to be on the cards imminently. Reports suggest that United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan will go in part-exchange for Sanchez, as the Armenia star has not settled to life at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, the Citizens boss has all but confirmed that their Manchester rivals have sealed the player’s signature and he will be wearing red for the second half of the campaign.

The Spaniard said: “I am not the guy with the mathematics, the numbers. What I know right now is Alexis is still an Arsenal player. I think he is going to go to United so congratulations to both of them.

“In the end, the players and managers decide where they want to play. Good luck. My opinion of Alexis remains the same. It was a pleasure to be with him at Barcelona and he is going to decide to move onto another club. I wish him all the best.”