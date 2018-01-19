Fernandinho extends Man City deal

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has expressed his delight after signing a two-year contract extension with the Citizens until 2020.

The influential 32-year-old Brazil international was a £30m signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, and in his first season he won both the League Cup as well as the Premier League title.

The energetic holding midfielder also scored in the League Cup final victory in 2016 and has thus far netted 19 goals in 212 appearances in all competitions for the English giants.

Described as one of the top destroyers in world football by manager Pep Guardiola, Fernandinho revealed he was honoured to continue his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

He told reporters, “He [Pep] has worked with a lot of great players. If someone like him says that you know you are doing the right things.

“With Pep in charge, I feel sure we can win significant silverware and, importantly, we will try to do it playing attractive, attacking football.”

In 2017/18, the Londrina-born star has made 23 Premier League appearances while contributing two goals from midfield as well.