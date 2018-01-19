Preview: Manchester City v Newcastle United

Newcastle United could face the full brunt of a wounded Manchester City when the two sides clash on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 20 January 2018

Match Day 24

Kick-off: 17H30 local time

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: C. Kavanagh

Assistants: P. Kirkup, A. Nunn

Fourth official: A. Marriner

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Manchester City 139 54 33 52

Newcastle United 139 52 33 54

Previous encounter

Newcastle United 0-1 Manchester City 27/12/17 (Premier League)

Players to watch

Kevin De Bruyne is already a candidate for player of the season following his epic form for City. He just seems to get better and better and could run Newcastle ragged this weekend. Sergio Aguero will almost certainly be a major factor as well, as he seems to love playing against the Magpies, having scored 11 goals in his last 11 games against them.

Ayoze Perez has been in fine form for Newcastle recently, scoring the winner against Stoke and a brace in the FA Cup win over Luton. Joselu, who scored in the 1-1 draw with Swansea last weekend, is on four league goals for the season.

Team form and manager quotes

The runaway league leaders looked unstoppable until Liverpool put the smallest of dents in their title challenge in last week’s thrilling 4-3 Anfield encounter.

They were unbeaten prior to that and will want to get back to winning ways with a bang against a side that has already conceded 31 goals.

Ahead of this game, City boss Pep Guardiola gave an injury update.

He said: “Fabian Delph will be out for a while but we’re not quite sure for how long yet. Vincent Kompany is much better. We don’t know right now [if he will play on Saturday] but hopefully in the next games, he will be ready.”

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:57pm PST

Newcastle, meanwhile, come into this game in 15th place with 23 points, some 39 points adrift of City. Following a shocking run of games, in November and December, Rafa Benitez’s side have won three, lost one and drawn two in all competitions, last being held to a 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Toon boss Benitez said, meanwhile, is expected to park the bus against City, following comments he repeated from earlier in the season, when he said: “When you have a short blanket, if you pull it to your face, your feet are cold, if you cover your feet, your top half is cold.”

Team news

#PEP: Delph will be out for a while but we're not quite sure yet. @VincentKompany is much better, we don't know right now but hopefully in the next game he will be ready. #mancity — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 19, 2018

David Silva could be back for City after overcoming a stomach problem.

Fabian Delph (knee) is out, while Vincent Kompany is a doubt.

Dwight Gayle faces a fitness test for Newcastle while Florian Lejeune (foot) is a doubt but Jesus Gamez remains sidelined.