Preview: Burnley v Manchester United

Burnley will be aiming to clinch their first Premier League win in seven games when they host an in-form Manchester United outfit at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 20 January 2018

Match Day 24

Kick-off: 15H00 local time

Venue: Turf Moor

Referee: M. Dean

Assistants: S. Long, I. Hussin

Fourth official: M. Jones

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Burnley 79 29 16 34

Manchester United 79 34 16 29

Previous encounter

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley 26/12/17 (Premier League)

Manchester United goalscorers: J. Lingard (53′, 90’+1)

Burnley goalscorers: A. Barnes (3′), S. Defour (36′)

Players to watch

The home side could be looking to Ashley Barnes and Sam Vokes for their goalscoring threat, while Chris Wood is out injured. Barnes, who scored in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City recently, has netted four goals in all competitions and Vokes has bagged three.

Paul Pogba has been United’s main creator this season, providing 10 assists and scoring three goals in all competitions. The Frenchman made two assists in the 3-0 win over Stoke, while Anthony Martial appears to have found some form again with a goal and an assist in the same game.

Team form and manager quotes

The Clarets have performed above expectations so far this season and sit in seventh position in the league standings, but have seen their form slip in recent weeks, going six games without a win.

Sean Dyche’s charges played out a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town before a 2-1 defeat at home against Liverpool, and a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace in their last three top-flight fixtures.

The clash with United will also represent a special milestone for Dyche, who will be managing his 100th Premier League game. He told the press ahead of the tie: “It’s not easy to be in the Premier League, for a starter, and then to have 100 games, I’m very pleased with that on behalf of everyone.”

Meanwhile, United are unbeaten in their last seven league encounters, winning four. After three consecutive draws, Jose Mourinho’s men claimed a 2-0 win at Everton and a 3-0 victory over Stoke City at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils occupy second place in the standings, 12 points adrift runaway leaders Manchester City, but are under pressure from Liverpool and Chelsea, who are both only three points behind.

When asked whether he had any new injury concerns ahead of the game, Mourinho told the press: “Nothing new to report. Just a little problem with Daley (Blind) in training today. It is an injury but nothing really important. Apart from that, Eric and Zlatan are still recovering. Everyone else is fit and good.”

Team news

Burnley will be without Jonathan Walters due to knee surgery that will sideline him for eight weeks, while Chris Wood and Stephen Ward are out. Scott Arfield could return after his hamstring injury.

The visitors will be without Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unlikely to play a part due to the speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.