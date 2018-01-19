Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Chelsea are struggling for goals as they prepare for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Premier League

19 January 2018

Kick-off 12:30 local time

Venue: The American Express Community Stadium

Referee: J. Moss

Assistants: E. Smart, A. Halliday

Fourth official: K. Friend

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Brighton 2 1 0 1

Chelsea 2 1 0 1

Previous encounter

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton 26/12/2017 (Premier League)

Chelsea goalscorers: A. Morata (46’), M. Alonso (60’)

Players to watch

Michy Batshuayi is running out of time to prove himself at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are reportedly seeking to add a new striker in the January transfer window, making it look like the Belgian is out of favour. But with Alvaro Morata suspended, and the Belgian having found the net in midweek against Norwich, this is another chance for him to show his worth.

For Albion, few players are more important than Pascal Gross, the man pulling the strings in midfield. The former Hoffenheim and Ingolstadt star has also found the net four times this season.

Team form and quotes

The Blues had drawn 0-0 in league and cup against Norwich, Arsenal, and Leicester, before facing the Canaries again on Wednesday, winning on penalties after extra time finished with the score tied at 1-1.

Back-to-back stalemates in the league saw the Blues drop down to fourth in the standings, but they’re level on points with Liverpool and just three points behind second-placed Manchester United.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, are only three points above the relegation zone heading into the match, having won just once in their past 12 matches, and not in their last four. One of those recent defeats was against none other than Chelsea, who beat them 2-0 on Boxing Day.

“It will be a difficult game and anyone playing against one of the top six teams wouldn’t say any different,” said Albion manager Chris Hughton.

“When you’re playing a top side, you have to take it for what it is now and look at the quality they have – not their form or absentees because our approach would still not be any different.

“There isn’t a game we go into where we don’t think we can get a result – we performed well in the first half on Boxing Day and limited their chances.

“They scored early in the second half and raised their game, but we will go into Saturday on home soil in exactly the same way we always do here – to try and get a result.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was asked about his misfiring strikers, and admitted that they need better accuracy to win games.

“It’s very difficult to have a good response,” Conte said. “I think that in every game we created many chances to score, and I think this is the most important thing. At the same time we must be honest and say that our finishing can be better in quality. Our finishing could be better.

“In the last period, I think that we drew many times, but at the same time I think that it’s good that we’re unbeaten for so many games. For sure, we want to get three points in every game, but you have to score to win the game, and I think in the last few weeks were unlucky.”

Team news

In team news, Chelsea will be without the Spanish duo of Alvaro Morata and Pedro after they were both sent off in the midweek match against the Canaries, while Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are both major doubts with hamstring injuries.

The Clarets have little in the way of injury problems. “Apart from Steve Sidwell we have no fresh injury worries,” Hughton said. “Sam Baldock is fit and available.”