Preview: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal will be desperate to pick up all three points against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at the Emirates on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 20 January 2018

Match Day 24

Kick-off: 17H00 local time

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: C. Kavanagh

Assistants: P. Kirkup, A. Nunn

Fourth official: A. Marriner

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 35 23 9 3

Crystal Palace 35 3 9 23

Previous encounter:

Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal 28/12/17 (Premier League)

Players to watch:

With Alexandre Lacazette having seemingly gone off the boil, Alexis Sanchez on his way out of the club, and Olivier Giroud currently sidelined with injury, it is difficult to see where the Gunners' goals will come from. Full-back Hector Bellerin has scored twice in recent weeks, alongside Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere – who has looked something close to his best this past month.

Bakary Sako bagged the winner last time out against Burnley, and also scored in the previous, 2-1 loss to Brighton, while a number of players have weighed in with vital goals in recent weeks, such as Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic lead the club's goalscoring charts with four goals each.

Team form and manager quotes:

The six-placed Gunners have not won in 2018 and come into this match on the back of three draws and two defeats, having last lost 2-1 to Bournemouth after drawing 0-0 with Chelsea.

Palace, meanwhile, enjoyed a run of eight games without defeat before losing to Arsenal. But two wins and a draw, plus just one further defeat to Brighton, ahead of beating Burnley 1-0, has left Palace in a relatively comfortable 12th place after 23 games.

Speaking to the press, Arsene Wenger said, ahead of this game: "I am confident yes, but it is down to our performance. Crystal Palace were in a good run before we played against them and since they have had positive results again, so we just have to focus on our performance and make that we win the game."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson added: "The fact is we're still in a relegation battle. We're not alone now, we're a little bit less isolated than we were some weeks and months ago and we're happy, of course, about that.

"But we're still in a bigger group of teams now who must be aware that unless they can keep their form going, unless they can keep points coming in, unless they can keep performances at the very highest level, they're going to be involved in a scrap to stay in the league right to the end."

🎥 Hear what the manager had to say in his pre-match press conference! Watch the full version for free on the official #CPFC 🦅 app or on https://t.co/KHnRd8aRfi 💻 #ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/EYtceGRiLO — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 19, 2018

Team news:

Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil return for the Gunners after their respective injuries, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles (flu) is a doubt, while Olivier Giroud is one week away from his return.

Joel Ward and Yohan Cabaye should be available again for the Eagles, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out with a back injury.

Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon and Connor Wickham remained sidelined.