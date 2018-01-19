Kane: Spurs need momentum for February

Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane is determined to keep the team's good form going as they prepare for a challenging run of games in February.

Spurs have lost only once in their last 11 games in all competitions, a 4-1 defeat at Manchester City, and Kane believes it's important to keep going strong against Southampton on Sunday.

The north London outfit's difficult run starts on January 31 when they host Manchester United, before playing Liverpool away, Arsenal at home, and finally Juventus away in the UEFA Champions League.

Very proud to become @Spursofficial's all time leading @premierleague goalscorer! More to come… ⚽ 👍 pic.twitter.com/qWfvH4qYjH — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 13, 2018

“It is important we keep this momentum going,” said Kane, according to the Daily Echo.

“February is a really tough month for us. We play Manchester United then we have Liverpool, Arsenal and the Champions League as well.

“So it is important we keep winning and take this form into February and see what happens.”