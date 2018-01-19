Dyche: Sanchez deal will impact Burnley

Sean Dyche says clubs like Burnley suffer when enormous sums of money are spent on signing players and paying wages.

Transfers fees have risen rapidly over the years, with the likes of Neymar, Coutinho, Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale all being bought for hefty sums.

And with Alexis Sanchez closing on a reported four-and-a-half-year £14 million per season contract deal to join Manchester United that is expected to be in excess of £60m, Dyche knows it only makes like harder for the Clarets to sign players.

Speaking ahead of facing United on Saturday, that could well feature Sanchez, Dyche explained the potential impact of the expected signing.

He said: “It creates a tougher challenge because every time one of the super powers spends enormous money on a player that drip-feeds down the market.

“So every player you then phone about has miraculously gone considerably up in value because they’ll say ‘well if he’s worth that our players must be somewhere near as good as that’.

“So where does the next move from us come from? Where’s the next valuation on one of our players or one of our targets?”

Sanchez could potentially earn £350,000 a week at United, which is a long way off the wages that the Burnley players take home.

Dyche continued: “It will be a while I think. Our chairman certainly backs our team the best the board feel we can. We’re quite a long way off that but the numbers have jumped the last couple of years, so who knows?”