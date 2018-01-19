Juventus doing everything possible to sign Can

Juventus are ready to do everything they can to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can to a pre-contract agreement this month.

Can’s deal expires at Liverpool in the summer and he is now free to pen a deal with clubs in the rest of Europe.

Liverpool remain hopeful that they can keep hold of the 24-year-old, but Juventus have been tracking the German international for several months.

When Emre Can puts in a monumental shift like yesterday – it hits home just how good a player we may be losing.

He’s not perfect, but that was a 24-year-old, no where near his peak, absolutely bossing a midfield full of stars. He could dominate our midfield for years. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 15, 2018

Can is yet to make a decision on his future, but Juventus general director, Giuseppe Marotta, has confirmed that the club have put all their might behind their bid to land the midfielder.

“Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down, so it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

A warm birthday welcome for Emre Can from the squad at Melwood. 🎶 ‘Inside Training’ 👉 https://t.co/RA201a2Vhx pic.twitter.com/Ho6CwnKKSd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2018

“I can’t say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player.

“Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants.”