Juventus doing everything possible to sign Can

Juventus are ready to do everything they can to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can to a pre-contract agreement this month.

Can’s deal expires at Liverpool in the summer and he is now free to pen a deal with clubs in the rest of Europe.

Liverpool remain hopeful that they can keep hold of the 24-year-old, but Juventus have been tracking the German international for several months.

Can is yet to make a decision on his future, but Juventus general director, Giuseppe Marotta, has confirmed that the club have put all their might behind their bid to land the midfielder.

“Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down, so it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken,” Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

“I can’t say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player.

“Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants.”

