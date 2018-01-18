Pardew reluctant to let Evans go

West Brom boss Alan Pardew admits he is wary of seeing Jonny Evans depart the club late in the January transfer window as it leaves them with little time to sign a replacement.

The Baggies captain has been heavily linked with a move away from the Hawthorns since the turn of the year and is rumoured to be a target for Arsenal and Manchester City.

No offers have come in to date and with less than two weeks to the deadline, Pardew is concerned that Albion would not have an opportunity to spend the money they receive for Evans if a late deal is done.

“Is it a worry it’s dragging on? From my point of view there is no bid so there’s nothing to discuss,” the 56-year-old said.

“On the other hand, we have scenarios that are going to time out if we don’t get a bid for Jonny that’s acceptable for him and us. Jonny hasn’t come to see me this week so I’m in the dark a little bit.

“We haven’t had a phone call from another football club and that’s where it stands.

“In terms of our plans to use that money if it was to come in the door, that time is ticking away and that concerns me a little bit more.”