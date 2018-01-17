Iheanacho dauntless after FA Cup brace

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is determined to build on his recent form and help the Foxes to the next level in the coming months.

The Nigeria international’s standout performance in the FA Cup against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night saw him score a brace in the 2-0 win to earn Leicester a place in the fourth round of the famous competition.

The 21-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season, in nine appearances, but he is brimming with confidence after his FA Cup double and is threatening to challenge Jamie Vardy for a regular spot in manager Claude Puel’s starting XI.

“The first part of the season is gone and it is the second part now,” said Iheanacho, according to the Leicester Mercury. “I am happy to get the two goals and now hope to progress in the future.

“It gives me more confidence to play well, get back in the team and help them achieve great things in the future.

“As a footballer, you need to keep working hard through the bad times and the good times. You don’t need to get frustrated. Stick together and work hard every day. If the chance comes, you take it.”

He added: “I am fit now and confident. We have so many more games to come. Keep working hard, and keep playing and help the team to achieve. Fans have seen a bit of me, I hope to continue like that in the future and in the games to come.”