Conte unconcerned about players’ happiness

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he doesn't believe it's important to keep players happy for a team to be successful.

The Italian tactician instead emphasises honesty and transparency when dealing with disgruntled individuals, and prioritises the cultivation of a winning culture.

"Every manager I had in my career when I was a player, the first thing they taught me was that it’s not important to make players happy," he said, via the club's official website.

"The most important things are to win, to be honest and loyalty. If you are this way, nobody can say anything to you.

"Maybe in the first moment someone can be angry but after they reflect they realise you are honest and every choice is for the team. Not because you have more sympathy for one player. I learnt that from [Marcello] Lippi, [Giovanni] Trapattoni, [Arrigo] Sacchi, many coaches I had in my past."

Chelsea are in action against Norwich City in an FA Cup third-round replay at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.