Conte: Ampadu is a great talent

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes teenage defender Ethan Ampadu has a bright future ahead of him and has already proven himself at the highest level.

Conte revealed that he will select the 17-year-old at centre-back for the FA Cup third-round replay against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday after he impressed in the League Cup.

Ampadu played the full 90 minutes against Everton and Bournemouth respectively in the fourth round and quarter-finals of the League Cup. The Blues won both games 2-1, and Conte is eager to give the youngster another opportunity.

"He will start as one of the three central defenders," said Conte, according to the club's official website.

"He deserves to play. He’s showing that in every game I make this decision, like against Everton and Bournemouth. He’s shown me he is ready to play with the right concentration and be ready physically and tactically to play at this level.

"It’s unusual for a player who is only 17 but that shows age is not important if I give you the chance to play and you repay me with a great performance. We are talking about a really great prospect for Chelsea for the present and future."