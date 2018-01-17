When Wenger lost his cool

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger called referee Mike Dean 'a disgrace' when he angrily confronted him after their 1-1 draw with West Brom in December.

The Baggies were awarded a late penalty, tucked away by Jay Rodriguez, in the match on New Year’s Eve, much to the frustration of the Gunners boss.

Now, The Football Association has revealed that Wenger entered the officials' changing room to confront Dean, behaviour that earned the Frenchman a three-match touchline ban.

"As we've entered the dressing room after the game Mr Wenger stood behind us in the doorway and told the West Brom steward to 'let him in'," said written testimony by Dean.

"He was very aggressive leaning towards me, pointing aggressively at me saying: 'You're not honest' on numerous occasions.

"I replied: 'So you're calling me a cheat.' He replied: 'I maintain what I say, you're not honest.'

"He then said: 'You've done this to us many times before, you're supposed to be professional, you're a disgrace.' He was then ushered out of the room by the West Brom safety officer."