Conte casts doubt on Sanchez deal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has played down suggestions that the Premier League champions are in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this month.

The Gunners are open to cashing in on the Chile international before his contract runs out at the end of the season, having turned down offers to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez came close to joining Manchester City during the off-season transfer window, and the league leaders had rekindled their interest at the turn of the year.

Asked if the club are trying to sign Alexis Sanchez, Conte says: 'I don't think so.' — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 16, 2018

But City called off their pursuit of the 29-year-old forward on Monday before it emerged that the Blues were reportedly rivalling Manchester United for his signature.

Conte, though, is unsure if Sanchez is a target for the west London club, who have failed to score in their last three games which all resulted in goalless draws.

Asked in his pre-match press conference for Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay with Norwich whether they were looking to do a deal for Sanchez, he said: "I don't know. I don't think so, I don't know but I don't think so.

"The transfer market, as you know, I refer you to the club. I don't want to give my opinion about the transfer market."

United, meanwhile, continue to look like the favourites to land the Chilean, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan travelling in the opposite direction.

Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola told Sky Sports on Tuesday that the move hinged on the Armenian agreeing a deal with the Gunners.

The report said that any deal will involve a player swap and will not see United pay a transfer fee for Sanchez.