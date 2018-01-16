Wenger called referee Dean ‘a disgrace’

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger told referee Mike Dean he was "a disgrace" after the 1-1 draw with West Brom at the Hawthorns on New Year's Eve.

The Frenchman was charged with questioning the integrity of the match official and served a three-game touchline ban, which came to an end at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Wenger paid the match officials' dressing room a visit to confront Dean, who revealed that the 68-year-old had behaved aggressively and also called him dishonest.

The Football Association published the ref's match report, which stated: "As we've entered the dressing room after the game Mr Wenger stood behind us in the doorway and told the West Brom steward to 'let him in'.

"He was very aggressive leaning towards me, pointing aggressively at me saying 'you're not honest' on numerous occasions. I replied 'so you're calling me a cheat'.

"He replied 'I maintain what I say, you're not honest'. He then said 'you've done this to us many times before, you're supposed to be professional, you're a disgrace'. He was then ushered out of the room by the West Brom safety officer."

Dean's claims were backed up by assistant referees Ian Hussin and Simon Long, as well as fourth official Christopher Kavanagh.

The news of Wenger’s comments come days after referees chief Mike Riley was quoted in several newspapers as saying that Dean later admitted that he had got the decision “wrong.”

Meanwhile, Wenger has been warned by the FA following the comments he made before and after the 2-2 draw against Chelsea earlier this month.

The Premier League's longest-serving manager was asked to clarify his remarks about the officiating in the games against the Baggies and the Blues, with a formal warning following from English football's governing body.