Wijnaldum: Win over City is our new benchmark

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has urged his teammates to maintain the high levels of performance they showed in the 4-3 win over Manchester City.

The Reds brought an end to the Premier League leaders' unbeaten record this season by clinching a narrow victory at Anfield after a thrilling high-intensity battle.

Jurgen Klopp's charges thoroughly impressed with their energetic high-press which caused endless problems for Pep Guardiola's possession-based outfit, but Wijnaldum has made it clear that the challenge is to maintain the high quality in the rest of the campaign.

"I don't know where it came from," Wijnaldum told the club's official website. "Even after we scored the fourth we were pressing and trying to regain the ball and create chances.

"It was a difficult game. We did a lot of things right; we scored four goals and unfortunately, we conceded three, but we are happy to give them their first defeat of the season.”

He added: "Every game is a new game. We have shown that we can beat Manchester City, a good team – one of the best in the league.

"But we have to put in that performance every week. That’s the biggest challenge we have. I don’t want to say ‘it says this about us’ because every game is a new game and we have to perform."