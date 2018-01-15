Mourinho: Zlatan still has a lot to offer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still has enough in the tank to be a useful player on and off the pitch.

The 36-year-old Swede returned from the sidelines in November after recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered last season, but is out of contention again with a knock he picked up against Burnley.

Despite his age and recent injury problems, Mourinho still believes the former Paris Saint-Germain star has a role to play at Old Trafford.

“Zlatan knows that, at the highest level, he is in the last part of his career,” said Mourinho.

“But his dream, his desire, his fight was always to end his career at Manchester United, being useful for me, being useful for the team. That I think he can [achieve].

“He just needs to feel really happy with his knee, with his condition, and that I think he can.

“As a leader in the dressing room, as a leader on the pitch – he is a quality player on the pitch, he can do that and I think he deserves that.

“I am here also to try and help him do that.”