Oxlade-Chamberlain living the dream at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has relished the added responsibility he has been given at the Reds since making his move from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old scored the opening goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday as they ended Manchester City’s unbeaten Premier League record this campaign with a 4-3 victory at Anfield.

The strike brought the Englishman’s total for the season to three, which is as many goals as he scored for the Gunners in his last 71 appearances for the club.

“I just think I needed to be one of the players in the team that was one of the ones demanding to go and change the game — get assists and get goals,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I’ve really been encouraged and pushed to do that.”

“I’ve been trying to push myself,” he continued. “I came here to do that and I knew it was time for me to change things and improve myself. I’ve just been focused on doing that.

“The manager has been really encouraging and telling me to get push forward and get more goals. That’s always nice.

“That’s not any detriment to when I was at Arsenal because it’s the same situation. I just wanted a change and, so far, I think I’ve changed a few things in my game and it’s going in the right direction. It’s definitely not there yet. I’ve got more improving to do.”