Lambert takes charge at Stoke City

Premier League stragglers Stoke City have confirmed former Norwich City and Wolverhampton boss Paul Lambert as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The Potters parted ways with Mark Hughes earlier this month, following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United and a humbling exit from the FA Cup after a 2-1 loss against League Two side Coventry City.

Lambert will officially take charge of the club on Tuesday, after Monday night’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, where the 48-year-old will look on from the stands.

Stoke City are delighted to confirm the appointment of Paul Lambert as the Club’s new manager.https://t.co/HPLKDZE3Zh#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KyiQSrPmzA — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 15, 2018

Stoke chairman Peter Coates revealed on the club’s official website: “Paul greatly impressed us with his knowledge of our squad and had a clear plan of how he would improve our results.

“He’s a man who backed himself as a player, none more so than when he turned down contract offers in Scotland to go on trial in the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, and it’s obvious he adopts the same approach as a manager.”

Vice-chairman John Coates added: “Paul has been successful in management at clubs with a strong and stable background and with local ownership – the kind of foundation we are able to give to our managers.

“We were determined to appoint someone with Premier League experience or an extensive knowledge of English football. We look forward to working with Paul and supporting him to help achieve our goals.”