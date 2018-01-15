Mourinho eager to secure De Gea future

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is eager to see the club tie down goalkeeper David de Gea to a new long-term contract.

The Spain international penned his current United deal in September 2015. The contract expires in 2019, but the Red Devils have an option to extend the 27-year-old's stay by another year.

Mourinho admits he would be delighted to secure De Gea's services on a new long-term deal, but added that he is happy to leave the negotiations in the hands of the board.

"The option, it's obvious that we're not going to let the option disappear," Mourinho said, according to the Evening Standard.

"A goalkeeper like he is and obviously a club that wants to be better and better and better, we are not going to let that year option go away.

"But obviously we are going to try (for a new deal).

"Mr (Ed) Woodward is not on holiday. He barely has holidays.

"Of course he's going to try to give him a contract that keeps him here for much longer than that option that of course, we are going to execute.

"I just trust the board and the work they do. I don't negotiate players, I don't discuss numbers and contracts.

"I just say what is obvious. Anyone of you would say the same – David is to keep."