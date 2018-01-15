Guardiola: Anfield loss changes nothing

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola did not want to sound the alarms after suffering his first defeat of the season away to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds were victorious in a thrilling encounter at Anfield that ended 4-3 in their favour, ending City’s 22-match unbeaten streak.

"After that defeat, you have to think what we have to do, what we believe," Guardiola said, with City still at least 12 points clear at the top of the standings, even if second-placed Manchester United defeat Stoke City on Monday.

"What we have to do we have thought since a long time ago and it doesn't change with that result, not at all.

"You have to try and be stable. It's especially a big lesson for the knockout stages in the Champions League.

"But we were still fighting and still trying and found two goals. It's our first defeat – you need to live that kind of situation to realise what we have done so far and what we are expecting for the future."

Guardiola was also quizzed on their reported interest in Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who is "half in, half out" of the club in the words of manager Arsene Wenger.

"You know my answer about that: He is an Arsenal player," Guardiola said. "I don't talk about the players who are not in my team now.

"We have the squad we have. I don't know what is going to happen in this transfer window. If we have to finish with these players we are going to finish.

"If we can buy someone because we have a lot of competitions, a lot of games, we are going to try."