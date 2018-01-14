Howe hails Ibe after Bournemouth fightback

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe saluted former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe after his match-winning goal against Arsenal.

The Cherries moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a much-needed victory against the Gunners after coming from behind to triumph 2-1.

Ibe has blown hot and cold since his £15million move from Liverpool 18 months ago, but his maiden Bournemouth goal secured the club’s first ever win against Arsenal.

Amazing win for us today. Huge effort by the whole team, big game again next week! 🍒⚽️💪🏻 #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/vLsULqu0mv — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) January 14, 2018

“It will do him the world of good, he has deserved that in recent weeks. He has been peppering the goal and his performances have been of real high quality,” said Howe.

“He has got a number of assists, so those figures are up, and now he has a goal, so hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Hector Bellerin had given Arsenal the lead, before Bournemouth netted twice within four minutes – Callum Wilson levelling the scores, before Ibe put the hosts ahead.

"It's been a long time coming!" 👏👏👏 Jordon Ibe on his match winning goal and improving performances. Watch his interview in full for FREE 🎥 https://t.co/hYm6tTUCuY#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/8bNn5AUiI3 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 14, 2018

Howe added: “We worked incredibly hard, we had a game plan to make it uncomfortable for them and try to get after them.

“That worked to a degree but we went 1-0 down and had to fight back again, so real credit to the players for finding that inner strength to do it because the game was pretty flat at that moment from our perspective.”