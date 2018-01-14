Sanchez future to be decided within 48 hours

Alexis Sanchez’s future will be decided “in the next 48 hours” after the Arsenal striker was left out of the Gunners squad for Sunday’s defeat at Bournemouth.

Manchester United and Manchester City have both been chasing Sanchez, with the 29-year-old out-of-contract next summer and not committing to a new deal with Arsenal.

Sanchez was tellingly omitted from the Arsenal squad for the 2-1 loss at Bournemouth after Wenger claimed he was being “vague” over his future.

So Alexis Sanchez's future to be decided within 48 hours – Wenger was adamant nothing was close when I asked him if Malcom was imminent. Suggest that is not the case though. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 14, 2018

And after the game, the Arsenal boss admitted that he is expecting an imminent decision from the Chilean.

“I don’t master the rhythm of it, but it could happen today, tomorrow or not at all,” said Wenger.

“It will be decided in the next 48 hours.”

City have been chasing Sanchez since the summer, although there have been reports over recent days that they are unwilling to meet the £35million asking price.

3 – Arsenal have lost the last three Premier League games that Alexis Sanchez hasn't played any part in – 0-1 at Stoke, 1-2 at Watford and today against Bournemouth 1-2. Missed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2018

When asked about Sanchez after City’s defeat at Liverpool, manager Pep Guardiola said: “He is an Arsenal player.

“I talk about the players in my squad now. We have the players we have. I don’t know if we will finish with that. We have four competitions, a lot of games and we are going to try.”