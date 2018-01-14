Liverpool inflict first loss on Manchester City

Manchester City tasted a Premier League defeat for the first time this season after Liverpool triumphed 4-3 in an Anfield thriller.

Ox finds the bottom corner

Sane pulls City level

Firmino and Mane strike in quick succession

Salah catches out Ederson

Bernardo Silva and Gundogan score late

Match Summary

Liverpool went ahead in the ninth minute when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked out the bottom corner, but ended the half on level terms after Leroy Sane thumped in an equaliser five minutes before the break.

Roberto Firmino showed great strength and composure to put the Reds back into the lead on the hour mark, before Sadio Mane doubled that advantage with an equally spectacular strike just two minutes later.

Mohamed Salah made a fool of Ederson, catching the goalkeeper off his line to extend Liverpool’s advantage, before Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan pulled two goals back for City late on.

Full Report

The first heart-in-mouth moment arrived as early as the fourth minute when Roberto Firmino flicked the ball over the top for Sadio Mane to run onto, but his first touch was terrible and allowed the defence to get back into position.

At the other end, a positive drive forward from Kevin De Bruyne resulted in a half-chance that Raheem Sterling was not able to take under control. His subsequent appeals to the referee were greeted with boos from the Anfield crowd.

Get in!!! What an atmosphere!! See you next week in Swansea 💪🏽😁 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/EEisttn82s — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 14, 2018

The first goal arrived early and from a somewhat unlikely source in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The former Arsenal man picked up possession in midfield after a scrappy exchange and unleashed a low, fizzing shot across Ederson and into the bottom corner.

City were not at their best in the first half and some of their midfield play was bordering on sloppy, but they were level five minutes break the break thanks to some terrific play from Leroy Sane. The German controlled a long, cross-field pass on his chest, taking him past Joe Gomez in the process, before unleashing a thumping shot in at the near post.

Oxlade-Chamberlain came close to his second of the match 10 minutes into the second half after shooting just wide at the near post – seconds after Mohamed Salah’s fierce volley was palmed away by Ederson.

Liverpool regained the lead on the hour mark when Firmino chased down a through-pass and shouldered John Stones off the ball, before curling a lovely effort past Ederson and into the top corner.

3️⃣ goals

9️⃣ minutes Liverpool turn the match on its head 🙃#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/DVdwPHJ0E1 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2018

Mane had clipped the outside of the post ahead of Firmino’s goal, and the Senegal international scored their third not long afterwards. Salah put pressure on Nicolas Otamendi to pick the ball off him and played it square for Mane, who took a touch to control it before unleashing a firecracker into the top corner with his left foot.

Salah added a fourth in the 68th minute, and possibly the best of the bunch. Ederson had come off his line to clear the danger, but his clearance was low and straight into Salah, who saw the Brazilian goalkeeper off his line and lifted the ball over him and into the empty net.

There was some late consolation for City and a goal for Bernardo Silva, who came on in place of Raheem Sterling in the second half. The ball fell nicely to the Portugal international just inside the box, and he supplied an emphatic finish to pull it back to 4-2 with six minutes left to play.

As the match entered four minutes of stoppage time Sane was still running at the Liverpool defence, and his probing saw the ball fall towards Ilkay Gundogan in the box. He took a touch on his chest before scrambling it past Loris Karius to make it an uneasy finish for the home side.