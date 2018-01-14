Arsenal shocked by struggling Bournemouth

Bournemouth came from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 in their Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Bellerin breaks the deadlock

Wilson equalises

Ibe puts the Cherries ahead

Match Summary

A competitive but less than thrilling first half saw both sides threaten without carving up many clear-cut chances – Ainsley Maitland-Niles coming closest to a breakthrough with a shot against the woodwork early on.

The Gunners took the lead early in the second half when Alex Iwobi’s pass cut the Cherries defence in half to pick out the run of Hector Bellerin, whose shot found the net despite a touch from Asmir Begovic.

But the Cherries equalised with 20 minutes left when Callum Wilson was picked out by Ryan Fraser and they took the lead soon afterwards through Jordon Ibe.

Full Report

There were a couple of chances for either side in the opening exchanges, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles coming closest in the eighth minute – hitting the crossbar after a cross from Alexandre Lacazette fell to him.

As the first half an hour wore on, the Gunners began to see more and more of the ball, with Jack Wilshere in particular impressing in the middle of the park.

The Cherries almost made the breakthrough in the 40th minute through Ryan Fraser after some great work by Jordon Ibe saw the ball fall to the Scot, but Calum Chambers came flying in to make the block. Fraser had another chance a minute later, but blazed his shot over the crossbar.

The breakthrough arrived early in the second half through Hector Bellerin, although it was a killer through-ball from Alex Iwobi that opened the game up. Iwobi picked out the Spaniard’s run, and his low drive towards the far corner crept in despite Asmir Begovic getting something on it.

69 mins: Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal

74 mins Bournemouth 2-1 Arsenal What a turnaround for Bournemouth!

The Cherries responded well to going behind and pulled level in the 70th minute. Fraser, who was Bournemouth’s best player in the second half, did well to work some space on the right flank and sent in a delicious cross towards the far post where Callum Wilson burst a gut to get into the box and apply the finish.

Bournemouth had their second of the day soon afterwards when a long ball forward picked out Wilson in the Arsenal box. The centre-forward didn’t quite manage to control the ball, but he did enough for it to fall nicely to Ibe, who was arriving on the scene with pace to blast into the back of the net.