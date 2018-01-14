Premier League

Flores rejects Stoke approach

Former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has turned down a return to the Premier League after rejecting the chance to join managerless Stoke City.

The Potters are still searching for a successor to Mark Hughes after he was sacked by the struggling Premier League relegation contenders more than a week ago.

Flores – who left Watford in the summer of 2016 – had been identified by Stoke as their first-choice to replace Hughes.

But the Spaniard has decided to stay put with La Liga outfit Espanyol after negotiations broke down with Stoke.

“Here I have all I need. I am the coach and will be,” he said.

“I’m well and quite happy with my situation. I don’t have to explain anything else.”

Flores’ decision could open the door for Republic of Ireland boss Martin O’Neill to return to club management, with the ex-Aston Villa and Sunderland chief rumoured to be on Stoke’s shortlist.

Caretaker boss Eddie Niedzwiecki is due to take charge of Stoke for Monday’s encounter against Manchester United.

