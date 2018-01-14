Allardyce: Everton just gave up

Everton manager Sam Allardyce criticised his players for letting their heads drop in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring in the first half at Wembley before Harry Kane scored twice early in the second half and Christian Eriksen wrapped it up late on.

"When the second went in, that was the killer, but it doesn't allow us to throw the towel in for me," Allardyce told BT Sport.

"Too many of our players just decided not to defend anymore when Tottenham had the ball.

"But for Jordan Pickford it would have been more. I'm hugely disappointed with the professionalism of my players.

"It was probably what was apparent before I got here and I've got to cut it out, and cut it out starting tomorrow.

"I think we're lacking in our physical abilities. We haven't got a lot of pace in the side.

"Tottenham are capable of scoring a lot of goals against anybody, but certainly they should have had to work a lot harder than they did."