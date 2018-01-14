Kane becomes a Spurs legend

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is now the club's all-time leading goalscorer after two goals in Saturday's 4-0 win over Everton.

The Spurs star is now on 98 Premier League goals, surpassing Teddy Sheringham, but both he and manager Mauricio Pochettino say there’s much more to come.

"He's so talented, so professional, I am very happy," Pochettino BT Sport. "I congratulate him, he deserves the credit.

"In this way, he's going to break all the records in the Premier League and England. I'm so happy, it's fantastic because he helps for the win."

Kane had a similar response to the feat and to the comfortable win over the Toffees in which Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen also found the net.

But he is not focusing on future milestones, telling BT Sport: "Four-nil in any game is a great result, Everton are a good side and we played well, we created space and took our chances.

"It's something I'm very proud of but it's on to the next one, just keep going and these boys are great at setting me up. We've got to just keep winning games as a team and hopefully, I'll keep scoring."

The win takes Spurs level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand against undefeated league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

"It's so important to be there, fighting very close," Pochettino added. "Three points is the gap to Chelsea and United, and Liverpool.

"Of course, [Liverpool and United] play tomorrow and Monday. But there's a long way to go until the end of the season. We need consistency until then to show we're fighting for the top four."