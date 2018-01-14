Wijnaldum: Man City are lucky Coutinho is gone

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Manchester City are fortunate that Philippe Coutinho left England ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Brazilian playmaker recently completed his high-profile switch to Barcelona, giving City one less thing to worry about as they look to remain unbeaten against a Reds side who have not lost in their last 13 league matches.

"They are lucky, yes," Wijnaldum said ahead of the clash at Anfield. "I think every top team is probably happy he leaves to another team in another country."

Despite the loss of their No.10, Wijnaldum revealed that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is trying not to make a big fuss about it.

"He is not saying you have to step up now or do this or that, he just wants us to enjoy the game and try to do our best," the Dutch midfielder added.

"The manager is not the kind of manager who will put that kind of pressure on players. The only pressure the manager puts on us is that we have to give 100 percent and try to use the quality we have.

"To be fair it is still strange, I think we still have to realise he has gone.A quality player like Phil, every team will miss a player like that if they leave.

"He was a really nice guy to work with, that is why we are happy for him that he can make the move, but also sad that he didn't stay because with Phil in the team, you are a better team of course.

"He was one of the best players we had in the team but as a person, he was maybe even the best.

"He was not like, 'I am the best' or arrogant or something like that. Phil was always a person who listened to the team, who listened to the coaching."